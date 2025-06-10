WATCH TV LIVE

Idaho's 'Hetero Awesome Fest' Challenges Pride Month

By    |   Friday, 13 June 2025 08:09 AM EDT

The Old State Saloon in Eagle, Idaho, is spearheading a provocative cultural pushback to gay Pride with the first-ever Hetero Awesome Fest, set for June 20-21, 2025, at Cecil D. Andrus Park, across from the Idaho State Capitol.

Organized by Mark Fitzpatrick, owner of Old State Saloon, and his brand new 501(c)(3) Heterosexual Awesomeness Inc., the two-day festival celebrates "God's design for sexuality," championing traditional family values in direct opposition to the prominence of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Friday, 13 June 2025 08:09 AM
