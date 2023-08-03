Reboot: 7 Presidential Campaigns That Successfully Retooled

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is far from the first presidential candidate to try to recover from a sluggish start by restructuring his campaign to reignite momentum – and retooling is a move that political strategists agree can certainly pay off come Election Day.

With plans to rejigger his messaging, media strategy, and campaign events as the GOP nomination contest clicks into high gear, DeSantis is looking to mount a comeback that will help catapult him to the 2024 nod.