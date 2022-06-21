PGA Tour's Suspension of LIV Players 'Reeks of Antitrust, Anti-Competition'

The debate over who to tee off for – the storied PGA Tour or the new LIV Golf – is driving a wedge between professional golfers, as players across the sport decide if it's best to stick with tradition or take a swing at a potential gold mine.
A civil war is emerging between players who are sticking with their tour cards and others who are ripping them up to play for the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, led by former world No. 1 golfer Greg Norman. With the sides already divided, the biggest drama is surrounding players who are looking to play in tournaments organized by both the PGA and LIV.
