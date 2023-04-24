5 Biggest Revelations From Pentagon Leaks

A trove of what appear to be highly guarded global secrets was exposed in what many national security experts are calling the biggest leak in a decade after a Massachusetts Air National Guard member allegedly spearheaded the posting of hundreds of top-secret documents to online message boards.

The FBI arrested Jack Teixeira, 21, on Espionage Act charges in connection with the massive collection of classified materials that surfaced in online message boards beginning earlier this year, and recently caught the attention of the media.