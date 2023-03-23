×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: parents | magazine | anti abortion

OB-GYN: Parents Magazine Deleted Anti-abortion Info

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 23 March 2023 06:35 AM EDT

After nearly a century of publication and despite its name, Parents magazine is now promoting childless “woke” culture over parenthood, according to a prominent doctor.

Although Parents stopped publishing its print edition as of February 2022, it continues with a digital format and enjoys a readership of more than 2 million.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
After nearly a century of publication and despite its name, Parents magazine is now promoting childless "woke" culture over parenthood, according to a prominent doctor. Although Parents stopped publishing its print edition as of February 2022, it continues with a digital...
parents, magazine, anti abortion
977
2023-35-23
Thursday, 23 March 2023 06:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved