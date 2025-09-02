WATCH TV LIVE

Alternatives Boom Amid Decline of Woke Oscars

By    |   Monday, 08 September 2025 07:04 AM EDT

In the glittering yet increasingly polarized world of Hollywood, the Academy Awards — once the pinnacle of cinematic celebration — continue to bleed viewers amid stringent diversity, equity, and inclusion requirements and a steady stream of progressive political messaging that conservatives view as condescending lectures from out-of-touch elites.

This erosion has paved the way for a vibrant resurgence of alternative awards ceremonies, including the Movieguide Awards, GMA Dove Awards, Family Film and TV Awards, and Will Rogers Medallion Awards, which prioritize faith, family, patriotism, and moral storytelling.

