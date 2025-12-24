WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: oil | trump administration | dakota access pipeline

Trump Nudges Dakota Access Pipeline to Finish Line

By    |   Tuesday, 13 January 2026 07:24 AM EST

The free flow of American oil got a boost from the Trump administration when it issued a favorable report on the controversial Dakota Access pipeline last month.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a final environmental impact statement (EIS) that will keep oil flowing in the 1,200-mile pipeline, which has the ability to transport 750,000 barrels of light sweet per day from the Bakken region of North Dakota before terminating in Illinois.

