Nuclear EMP Strike Poses 'Major Threat' to US

Power lines are seen during a sunset in Streator, Illinois. (AP)

Friday, 14 July 2023 06:30 AM EDT

The biggest threat to U.S. national security may not come from Moscow’s massive nuclear arsenal or Beijing’s advanced spy tech but rather an electromagnetic pulse attack capable of completely devastating the American electrical grid, warns William Fortschen, a leading EMP expert, history professor, and author.

Fortschen said that the detonation of a single small nuclear weapon 200 miles above the U.S. could short-circuit the entire grid – rendering it useless as an electrostatic discharge “cascades to the Earth’s surface” and sends the country into a chaotic tailspin.

Friday, 14 July 2023 06:30 AM
