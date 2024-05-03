WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: northwestern | anti-israel | protesters | complaint | scholarships | palestinian | students

Northwestern Univ. Faces Federal Complaint Over Deal With Anti-Israel Agitators

By    |   Friday, 03 May 2024 08:05 AM EDT

Northwestern University was slapped with a civil rights complaint over its concessionary plan to offer five scholarships to Palestinian students that a nonprofit legal organization contends is discriminatory to the rest of the school's student body.

After anti-Israel agitators occupied the Evanston, Illinois, university's Deering Meadow for five days, the school agreed to meet several demands if the mob abandoned their encampments.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Northwestern University was slapped with a civil rights complaint over its concessionary plan to offer five scholarships to Palestinian students that a nonprofit legal organization contends is discriminatory to the rest of the school's student body.
northwestern, anti-israel, protesters, complaint, scholarships, palestinian, students, discrimination
938
2024-05-03
Friday, 03 May 2024 08:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved