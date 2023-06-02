×
Tags: north korea | space | satellite | launch | kim jong un | fail

New North Korean Space Launches Coming 'Fairly Soon'

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says was the launch of the newly developed Chollima-1 rocket carrying the Malligyong-1 satellite at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground Wednesday, May 31. (Korean Central News Agency/AP)
 

By    |   Friday, 02 June 2023 07:32 AM EDT

Don't dismiss North Korea's failed satellite launch this week as an indication that the threat from Pyongyang is overblown, Hermit Kingdom watchers warn.

Even though North Korea's potentially hurried attempt to place the country's first spy satellite into orbit ended in failure, experts note that many of the military programs under leader Kim Jong Un have ultimately come to maturity only after a string of seemingly embarrassing setbacks.

Friday, 02 June 2023 07:32 AM
