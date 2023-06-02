New North Korean Space Launches Coming 'Fairly Soon'

Don't dismiss North Korea's failed satellite launch this week as an indication that the threat from Pyongyang is overblown, Hermit Kingdom watchers warn.
Even though North Korea's potentially hurried attempt to place the country's first spy satellite into orbit ended in failure, experts note that many of the military programs under leader Kim Jong Un have ultimately come to maturity only after a string of seemingly embarrassing setbacks.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin