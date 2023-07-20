Defecting to North Korea Is Rare but 'Not That Hard' to Do

While purposefully crossing the Military Demarcation Line to enter North Korea is nearly unheard of, Far East experts say that, despite heavy surveillance of the highly fortified area, they aren't surprised that a plainclothes American soldier was able to pull off the maneuver.

During a Tuesday tour of the DMZ, which divides South and North Korea, Private 2nd Class Travis King reportedly made a break for the Hermit Kingdom. He had already disobeyed orders by evading his scheduled travel home to Fort Bliss, Texas – where King faced the prospect of likely additional military discipline and discharge from the service after serving nearly two months in a South Korean prison for assault.