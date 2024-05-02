South Dakota Gov. Noem's Puppy Story 'Damages Her Nationally'

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem may have killed her shot at becoming Donald Trump’s running mate after she admitted in a forthcoming book that she shot and killed her “untrainable” 14-month-old German wirehaired pointer, Cricket, political strategists say.

The Republican governor’s decision to include the story — in her yet-to-be-released book “No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward,” — has elicited strong reactions from politicians, pundits, and puppy lovers on both sides of the political aisle.