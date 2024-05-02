South Dakota Gov. Noem's Puppy Story 'Damages Her Nationally'

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem may have killed her shot at becoming Donald Trump’s running mate after she admitted in a forthcoming book that she shot and killed her “untrainable” 14-month-old German wirehaired pointer, Cricket, political strategists say.
The Republican governor’s decision to include the story — in her yet-to-be-released book “No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward,” — has elicited strong reactions from politicians, pundits, and puppy lovers on both sides of the political aisle.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.