WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: noem | puppy | trump | running mate

South Dakota Gov. Noem's Puppy Story 'Damages Her Nationally'

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks before former President Donald Trump takes the stage during a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Vandalia, Ohio, March 16. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 02 May 2024 10:25 AM EDT

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem may have killed her shot at becoming Donald Trump’s running mate after she admitted in a forthcoming book that she shot and killed her “untrainable” 14-month-old German wirehaired pointer, Cricket, political strategists say.

The Republican governor’s decision to include the story — in her yet-to-be-released book “No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward,” — has elicited strong reactions from politicians, pundits, and puppy lovers on both sides of the political aisle.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem may have killed her shot at becoming Donald Trump's running mate after she admitted in a forthcoming book that she shot and killed her "untrainable" 14-month-old German wirehaired pointer, Cricket, political strategists say.
noem, puppy, trump, running mate
1124
2024-25-02
Thursday, 02 May 2024 10:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved