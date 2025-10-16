WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nigeria | attacks | christians | humanitarian groups | condemn

Humanitarian Groups Condemn Attacks on Nigerian Christians

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 27 October 2025 10:26 AM EDT

As violence against Christians in Nigeria continues to escalate, leaders in the West African nation and the United States are increasingly condemning the persecution and taking steps to respond.

The Christian Association of Nigeria recently reiterated its concern over unrelenting assaults on Christian communities across the country.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As violence against Christians in Nigeria continues to escalate, leaders in the West African nation and the United States are increasingly condemning the persecution and taking steps to respond.
nigeria, attacks, christians, humanitarian groups, condemn
1054
2025-26-27
Monday, 27 October 2025 10:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved