×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new york city | antisemitic | attacks | jews | hate crimes

'Troubling' Rise in New York Antisemitic Incidents

An Orthodox Jew walks past a 'Crown Heights Shmira Patrol' security vehicle in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights in New York on Feb. 27, 2019. Crown Heights has experienced a surge in antisemitic attacks. (Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 02 September 2022 06:25 AM EDT

From brazen broad daylight attacks caught on surveillance and cell phone cameras to houses of worship being vandalized with antisemitic tropes, hates crimes against Jews have hit record highs in New York City, prompting many to question their safety every time they leave their home.

After two Jewish men were doused with a fire extinguisher, with one of them being further assaulted, while walking in a Williamsburg, Brooklyn, neighborhood and another Jewish man was attacked in an unrelated incident last week, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell visited the predominantly Jewish community to announce that arrests had been made in both incidents and to assure residents of their safety despite the swell of antisemitic attacks in the area.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
From brazen broad daylight attacks caught on surveillance and cell phone cameras to houses of worship being vandalized with antisemitic tropes, hates crimes against Jews have hit record highs in New York City.
new york city, antisemitic, attacks, jews, hate crimes
1198
2022-25-02
Friday, 02 September 2022 06:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved