'Troubling' Rise in New York Antisemitic Incidents

From brazen broad daylight attacks caught on surveillance and cell phone cameras to houses of worship being vandalized with antisemitic tropes, hates crimes against Jews have hit record highs in New York City, prompting many to question their safety every time they leave their home.

After two Jewish men were doused with a fire extinguisher, with one of them being further assaulted, while walking in a Williamsburg, Brooklyn, neighborhood and another Jewish man was attacked in an unrelated incident last week, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell visited the predominantly Jewish community to announce that arrests had been made in both incidents and to assure residents of their safety despite the swell of antisemitic attacks in the area.