N.J. Mayor Denied White House Access Praised ISIS

Mohamed T. Khairullah attends the "Cries From Syria" screening in Jersey City, New Jersey, on May 3, 2017. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 10 May 2023 06:51 AM EDT

A New Jersey mayor who made national headlines after the Secret Service denied him clearance to a May 1 dinner for American Muslim leaders at the White House praised ISIS online, spent time with a jihadist group in Aleppo during the Syrian civil war, and worked for a charity with links to terror, his social media posts show.

Prospect Park, New Jersey Mayor Mohamed T. Khairullah told CNN that a representative of the White House social office called him just as he entered Washington, D.C., where he was planning to attend the annual White House Eid al-Fitr dinner breaking the Ramadan fast. Khairullah said he was told that the Secret Service had decided he could not attend the event, which was being hosted by President Joe Biden.

Wednesday, 10 May 2023 06:51 AM
