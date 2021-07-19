How US Navy Can Combat the 'Woke' Politics Sinking the Service

A devastating review of the U.S. Navy claims its surface fleet would be outgunned, outnumbered, and woefully unprepared in a potential conflict with China, owing to a "distracted" leadership class that’s more concerned with being "woke" than with warfighting — but there may be a way to stop the sinking.

The scathing report — commissioned by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Reps. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Jim Banks, R-Ind. — was largely prompted by several collisions at sea involving U.S. Navy warships in the Pacific, but also examined other recent Naval disasters, including the mysterious fire that led to the USS Bonhomme Richard being decommissioned and the surrender of two small craft to Iran.