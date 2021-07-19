×
How US Navy Can Combat the 'Woke' Politics Sinking the Service

Lieutenant general Robert Schmidle attends 2010 Blouin Creative Leadership Summit - Day 2 at the Metropolitan Club on Sep. 23, 2010, in New York City. (Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Louise Blouin Group)

By    |   Monday, 19 July 2021 07:35 AM

A devastating review of the U.S. Navy claims its surface fleet would be outgunned, outnumbered, and woefully unprepared in a potential conflict with China, owing to a "distracted" leadership class that’s more concerned with being "woke" than with warfighting — but there may be a way to stop the sinking.

The scathing report — commissioned by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Reps. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Jim Banks, R-Ind. — was largely prompted by several collisions at sea involving U.S. Navy warships in the Pacific, but also examined other recent Naval disasters, including the mysterious fire that led to the USS Bonhomme Richard being decommissioned and the surrender of two small craft to Iran.

