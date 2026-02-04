WATCH TV LIVE

Navy Chief: Sea Power Remains Vital to US Strength

Sailors aboard the USS Harry S. Truman listen as President Donald Trump speaks during the Navy's 250th anniversary celebration on Oct. 5 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Getty Images)

Friday, 13 February 2026 07:17 AM EST

Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Daryl Caudle stressed the importance of the Navy to America's status as a superpower during a Jan. 27 address at the Apex Defense Conference in Washington, D.C.

He echoed naval theorist and father of the "Two-Ocean Navy," Capt. Alfred Thayer Mahan, who wrote in the 19th century that a strong Navy is essential to America's role as a global power. In his 1890 book "The Influence of Sea Power upon History," Mahan argued that no nation remains a major power without maritime dominance.

