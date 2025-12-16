America at 250: The Rebellious Quaker Who Crippled Britain

The early life of Nathanael Greene didn't portend he would become one of Gen. George Washington's most trusted advisers and a key to America's success in the Revolutionary War.

A native of Rhode Island with no formal education outside of his family's ironworks business, Greene's refusal at a young age to adhere to the doctrines of a strict religious group got him unceremoniously booted out. Not long after, Greene was hanging out with a known war deserter and a local militia unit.