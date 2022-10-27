×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nasa | ufo | study | unidentified aerial phenomena | dod

NASA 'UFO' Study 'Long Overdue'

(Aaron M. Sprecher/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 27 October 2022 07:15 AM EDT

After years of carefully spacewalking around any project that could conjure up the dreaded acronym "UFO," NASA has dispatched a group of 16 researchers to spend the next nine months studying unidentified aerial phenomena in a move that experts say is "long overdue" and one small step in the right direction – one that could potentially provide one giant leap in understanding what's buzzing above.

NASA's independent study comes on the heels of the Pentagon's announcement that it will create an office to track reports of UAP sightings and after Congress held a public hearing on the matter for the first time in 50 years.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
NASA has dispatched a group of 16 researchers to spend the next nine months studying unidentified aerial phenomena in a move that experts say is "long overdue" and one small step in the right direction.
nasa, ufo, study, unidentified aerial phenomena, dod
953
2022-15-27
Thursday, 27 October 2022 07:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved