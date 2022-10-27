NASA 'UFO' Study 'Long Overdue'

After years of carefully spacewalking around any project that could conjure up the dreaded acronym "UFO," NASA has dispatched a group of 16 researchers to spend the next nine months studying unidentified aerial phenomena in a move that experts say is "long overdue" and one small step in the right direction – one that could potentially provide one giant leap in understanding what's buzzing above.

NASA's independent study comes on the heels of the Pentagon's announcement that it will create an office to track reports of UAP sightings and after Congress held a public hearing on the matter for the first time in 50 years.