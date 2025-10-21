California Mpox Cases Reignite Debate on Health Directives

Los Angeles County health officials recently confirmed three cases of a more severe strain of mpox — once widely branded "monkeypox" — even though none of the victims had recently traveled to regions where this strain typically circulates.
The strain, called Clade I, has historically circulated in parts of Central Africa and carries a higher risk of serious illness and hospitalization.
