Moscow Terror Attack Shows ISIS Still Poses a Global Threat

While ISIS may no longer be the powerful caliphate that once dominated swaths of the Middle East, counterterrorism experts say the terror group's deadly attack on a concert venue in Moscow shows it still presents a major danger.
The Islamic State group quickly claimed responsibility for carrying out Friday's coordinated assault that reportedly left more than 137 concertgoers dead and more than 182 people injured in the worst terror attack Russia has faced in decades.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.