MLB 'Remains Progressive' Amid Censorship Reports

A detail of a base with a World Series logo is shown during the first inning of Game One of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on Oct. 28, 2022. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Thursday, 23 March 2023 06:46 AM EDT

Shortly before the World Baseball Classic ended in a dramatic 3-2 victory by Japan over defending champion USA on Tuesday night, controversy hit the tournament amid reports that some fans protesting the communist Cuban regime were not permitted into the semifinal matchup between the U.S. and Cuba.

The Sunday game took place at the home of the Miami Marlins, LoanDepot Park, located in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, which is considered a hub of Cuban culture. Anti-communism protests began long before the gates even opened, and reports began surfacing that fans wearing anti-communist T-shirts or holding anti-regime signs were being denied entry.

Thursday, 23 March 2023 06:46 AM
