×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mitch mcconnell | trump | ouster

How Long Will Embattled McConnell Last and Who Takes His Spot?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., listens during a news conference following a weekly Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 05, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 13 October 2021 07:05 AM

After brokering a last-minute debt-limit deal with Democrats, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is in the hot seat, with many prominent conservatives openly calling for the Kentucky Republican's ouster.

Former President Donald Trump blasted McConnell as "not the guy" to lead the Republican Party. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., boldly predicted on Twitter that the long-time lawmaker "won't be the leader in 2023."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
After brokering a last-minute debt limit deal with Democrats, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is in the hot seat, with many prominent conservatives openly calling for the Kentucky Republican's ouster...
mitch mcconnell, trump, ouster
968
2021-05-13
Wednesday, 13 October 2021 07:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved