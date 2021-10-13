How Long Will Embattled McConnell Last and Who Takes His Spot?

After brokering a last-minute debt-limit deal with Democrats, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is in the hot seat, with many prominent conservatives openly calling for the Kentucky Republican's ouster.
Former President Donald Trump blasted McConnell as "not the guy" to lead the Republican Party. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., boldly predicted on Twitter that the long-time lawmaker "won't be the leader in 2023."
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin