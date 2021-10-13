How Long Will Embattled McConnell Last and Who Takes His Spot?

After brokering a last-minute debt-limit deal with Democrats, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is in the hot seat, with many prominent conservatives openly calling for the Kentucky Republican's ouster.

Former President Donald Trump blasted McConnell as "not the guy" to lead the Republican Party. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., boldly predicted on Twitter that the long-time lawmaker "won't be the leader in 2023."