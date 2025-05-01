How Microgrids Are Reshaping America's Energy Future

With widespread power outages, rising utility costs, and growing cyber threats to the nation's power grids, more Americans are beginning to see the cracks in the country's current energy system.
In March, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the U.S. energy sector a near-failing grade of D+ in its 2025 infrastructure report card, citing severe weather disruptions, aging equipment, and a growing shortage of critical components.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin