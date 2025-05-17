Michele Bachmann's Unconventional Path to Political Leadership

This profile is part of a series featuring noted conservative women.
Michele Bachmann, a former four-term U.S. congresswoman from Minnesota's 6th District and a 2012 presidential candidate, currently serves as Dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University. She holds both a J.D. and an LL.M. in Tax Law and is widely regarded as a leading figure in the Tea Party movement.
