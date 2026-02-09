Mexican Political Party Calls for US Intervention

Mexican opposition figures are calling for greater U.S. intervention against drug cartels that have infiltrated nearly every level of Mexican society. They argue that American demand for narcotics, combined with entrenched corruption, has fueled a brutal drug war that is transforming Mexico into a narcostate.

The rendition of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last month sent shockwaves across Latin America, signaling that the U.S. is prepared to act decisively against criminal regimes and their allies. The move also delivered a warning to drug cartels that Washington is serious about confronting them.