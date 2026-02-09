WATCH TV LIVE

Mexican Political Party Calls for US Intervention

By    |   Tuesday, 17 February 2026 07:27 AM EST

Mexican opposition figures are calling for greater U.S. intervention against drug cartels that have infiltrated nearly every level of Mexican society. They argue that American demand for narcotics, combined with entrenched corruption, has fueled a brutal drug war that is transforming Mexico into a narcostate.

The rendition of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last month sent shockwaves across Latin America, signaling that the U.S. is prepared to act decisively against criminal regimes and their allies. The move also delivered a warning to drug cartels that Washington is serious about confronting them.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 17 February 2026 07:27 AM
