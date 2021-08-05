×
Megan Rapinoe's Equal Pay Push Threatened After Subpar Olympic Performance

Megan Rapinoe #15 of Team United States celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Women's Bronze Medal match between United States and Australia on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on Aug. 05, 2021 in Kashima, Japan. (Elsa/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 05 August 2021 08:20 AM

U.S. Women’s Soccer Team star Megan Rapinoe is a decorated Olympian who isn’t afraid to share her "woke" messaging with the world stage.

But the prominent LGBTQ activist, who is quick to kneel during the national anthem and doesn’t shy away from complaining about supposed unequal wages between male and female soccer players, could find herself eating crow after the women’s team fell short in its aim to capture a gold medal during the Tokyo 2020 Games.

