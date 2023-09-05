×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: maui | wildfires | climate change | josh green | disaster | democrats

Despite Claims, Climate Change Not a 'Factor' in Maui Wildfires

Burned cars and homes are seen in a neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 18. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 05 September 2023 07:23 AM EDT

Hawaii Democrat Gov. Josh Green has suggested climate change exacerbated the devastation caused by one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in a century – but experts say climate change didn't play any role in the disaster.

Green argued last month on "Face the Nation" that the effects of climate change "amplified" the failures of various officials as they tried to respond to the wildfires that killed at least 155 people and ravaged thousands of homes.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Hawaii Democrat Gov. Josh Green has suggested climate change exacerbated the devastation caused by one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in a century - but experts say climate change didn't play any role in the disaster. Green argued last month on "Face the Nation" that the...
maui, wildfires, climate change, josh green, disaster, democrats
1298
2023-23-05
Tuesday, 05 September 2023 07:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved