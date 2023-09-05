Despite Claims, Climate Change Not a 'Factor' in Maui Wildfires

Hawaii Democrat Gov. Josh Green has suggested climate change exacerbated the devastation caused by one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in a century – but experts say climate change didn't play any role in the disaster.

Green argued last month on "Face the Nation" that the effects of climate change "amplified" the failures of various officials as they tried to respond to the wildfires that killed at least 155 people and ravaged thousands of homes.