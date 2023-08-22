×
Maui Fire Response Shows 'Danger of Politically Driven Governance'

A Mercy Worldwide volunteer makes damage assessment of a charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on Aug. 12. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 22 August 2023 07:31 AM EDT

Despite boasting the world's largest outdoor siren warning system, experts say the fact that it wasn't activated as massive wildfires spread across Maui shows that fatal consequences can result when important government positions are staffed based on politics instead of relevant experience.

Even though officials in Maui defended the decision of then-emergency management chief Herman Andaya not to set off warning sirens as the deadly wildfires advanced rapidly toward Lahaina, critics are already questioning whether someone with emergency management experience could have better responded to the blaze, which has caused more than 110 deaths.

