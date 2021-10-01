×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mark milley | chairman joint chiefs | successor | woke warrior

Gen. Milley's Successor More Likely to Be 'Woke Warrior' Than Military Warrior

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley testifies during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Ending the U.S. Military Mission in Afghanistan in the Rayburn House Office Building at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Rod Lamkey-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 01 October 2021 06:57 AM

After overseeing the botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and being accused of improper or illegal phone calls to Chinese officials, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley went before the cameras this week for back-to-back House and Senate hearings during which he remained squarely in the hot seat – though it’s unclear how much longer that seat will be his to occupy.

Milley has so far shot down the notion of resigning and President Joe Biden has publicly expressed his continued confidence in the general, however, pressure continues to mount for Milley to move on and this week’s hearings did little to stem the calls for his ouster.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
After overseeing the botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and being accused of improper or illegal phone calls to Chinese officials, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley went...
mark milley, chairman joint chiefs, successor, woke warrior
1132
2021-57-01
Friday, 01 October 2021 06:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved