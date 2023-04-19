×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: manhattan | da | alvin bragg | donald trump | investigation | records | heritage foundation

Manhattan DA Spurns Trump Indictment Records Request

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 19 April 2023 07:28 AM EDT

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office is allegedly stonewalling a conservative think tank's request for public records regarding the investigation and indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project filed an appeal on Monday after the denial of a March 21 Freedom of Information Law request seeking records that involve communications between Bragg's office and certain individuals and agencies.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office is allegedly stonewalling a conservative think tank's request for public records regarding the investigation and indictment of former President Donald Trump.
manhattan, da, alvin bragg, donald trump, investigation, records, heritage foundation
910
2023-28-19
Wednesday, 19 April 2023 07:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved