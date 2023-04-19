Manhattan DA Spurns Trump Indictment Records Request

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office is allegedly stonewalling a conservative think tank's request for public records regarding the investigation and indictment of former President Donald Trump.
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project filed an appeal on Monday after the denial of a March 21 Freedom of Information Law request seeking records that involve communications between Bragg's office and certain individuals and agencies.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin