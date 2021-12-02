×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mainstream media | waukesha | parade | massacre

Media Twists Waukesha Parade Massacre Into 'Parade Crash'

Darrell Brooks (C) appears at Waukesha County Court on Nov. 23, 2021, in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (Mark Hoffman-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 02 December 2021 07:25 AM

Shortly after a violent, career criminal with a history of racist and anti-Semitic social media posts was arrested for using his vehicle as a weapon of mass destruction, mowing down scores of people — and killing six — at a Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade, members of the establishment media were confident they’d identified the true culprit: the SUV.

"A car drove through a city Christmas parade," CNN tweeted about the shocking massacre, which left one child dead and several other young children critically injured.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Shortly after a violent, career criminal with a history of racist and anti-Semitic social media posts was arrested for using his vehicle as a weapon of mass destruction, mowing down scores of people...
mainstream media, waukesha, parade, massacre
812
2021-25-02
Thursday, 02 December 2021 07:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved