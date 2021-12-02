Media Twists Waukesha Parade Massacre Into 'Parade Crash'

Shortly after a violent, career criminal with a history of racist and anti-Semitic social media posts was arrested for using his vehicle as a weapon of mass destruction, mowing down scores of people — and killing six — at a Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade, members of the establishment media were confident they’d identified the true culprit: the SUV.

"A car drove through a city Christmas parade," CNN tweeted about the shocking massacre, which left one child dead and several other young children critically injured.