Farmers, Conservatives Have Beef With Electronic Cattle Tracking Plan

A controversial $15 million measure earmarked for the electronic tracking of livestock has farmers, ranchers, and meat lovers sounding the cowbell that the program could ultimately be used to limit future beef consumption.
In order to comply with an animal disease traceability rule, a provision to spend $15 million on electronic identification tags for cattle was included in the recently approved omnibus bill that thwarted a shutdown and avoided a lapse in funding.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.