×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: livestock | tracking | beef | consumption | omnibus bill | diseases | green

Farmers, Conservatives Have Beef With Electronic Cattle Tracking Plan

To meet an animal disease traceability rule, a $15 million provision for electronic cattle tags was added to the omnibus bill, preventing a shutdown and funding lapse. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 01 April 2024 10:11 AM EDT

A controversial $15 million measure earmarked for the electronic tracking of livestock has farmers, ranchers, and meat lovers sounding the cowbell that the program could ultimately be used to limit future beef consumption.

In order to comply with an animal disease traceability rule, a provision to spend $15 million on electronic identification tags for cattle was included in the recently approved omnibus bill that thwarted a shutdown and avoided a lapse in funding.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A controversial $15 million measure earmarked for the electronic tracking of livestock has farmers, ranchers, and meat lovers sounding the cowbell that the program could ultimately be used to limit future beef consumption.
livestock, tracking, beef, consumption, omnibus bill, diseases, green, policies, farmers
754
2024-11-01
Monday, 01 April 2024 10:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved