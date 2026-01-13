Leftists and some libertarians have rallied behind Iran's Islamist regime despite the killings of hundreds of protesters calling for the regime's overthrow and the restoration of the Iranian monarchy.

Protests have erupted in dozens of cities nationwide. The uprising began last month amid soaring inflation and economic collapse, fueled by the regime's diversion of national resources to sustain its so-called "Axis of Resistance" rather than meeting the needs of the Iranian people. Iran's currency, the rial, has effectively collapsed, trading at near-zero value.