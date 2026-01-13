Prominent Leftists, Libertarians Support Iran Regime

Leftists and some libertarians have rallied behind Iran's Islamist regime despite the killings of hundreds of protesters calling for the regime's overthrow and the restoration of the Iranian monarchy.
Protests have erupted in dozens of cities nationwide. The uprising began last month amid soaring inflation and economic collapse, fueled by the regime's diversion of national resources to sustain its so-called "Axis of Resistance" rather than meeting the needs of the Iranian people. Iran's currency, the rial, has effectively collapsed, trading at near-zero value.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin