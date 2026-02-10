WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: layoffs | washington post | legacy | media | newspapers | death

WashPost Layoffs Highlight Waning Power of Old Media

Sarah Kaplan, a Washington Post climate reporter, demonstrates outside the newspaper's office on Feb. 5 after a mass layoff. (AP)
 

By    |   Wednesday, 11 February 2026 07:13 AM EST

The gutting of staff at The Washington Post last week wasn't just another media layoff story. It looks more like the final death throes of legacy media as America once knew it.

For much of the 20th century, newspapers like The Washington Post and The New York Times were not merely news organizations, but cultural gatekeepers — institutions that defined what (they thought) mattered and what Americans were supposed to believe.

Jerry McGlothlin

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The gutting of staff at The Washington Post last week wasn't just another media layoff story. It looks more like the final death throes of legacy media as America once knew it.
layoffs, washington post, legacy, media, newspapers, death
1022
2026-13-11
Wednesday, 11 February 2026 07:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved