WashPost Layoffs Highlight Waning Power of Old Media

The gutting of staff at The Washington Post last week wasn't just another media layoff story. It looks more like the final death throes of legacy media as America once knew it.
For much of the 20th century, newspapers like The Washington Post and The New York Times were not merely news organizations, but cultural gatekeepers — institutions that defined what (they thought) mattered and what Americans were supposed to believe.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Jerry McGlothlin ✉
Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.