Trump's Reelection Seen as Rejection of 'Lawfare'

The American system of justice is the envy of the rest of the world. Legal notables such as prominent attorneys and Supreme Court justices travel to foreign countries to assist with creating their constitutions.
In recent years, state and federal courts have issued decisions that many believe were politically biased against President-elect Donald Trump and his supporters.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin