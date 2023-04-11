×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kevin mccarthy | hakeem jeffries | israel | trips | judicial reforms | terror groups

McCarthy, Jeffries Israel Trips Come at 'Crucial' Time

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 11 April 2023 07:14 AM EDT

A pair of upcoming trips to Israel by the top House Republican and Democrat come at a crucial time for U.S.-Israel relations, Middle East experts say, as the Jewish State continues to be rocked by rocket fire from terror groups and domestic turmoil – and international pushback – due to proposed judicial reforms.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., both of whom have been in their current roles for only a matter of months, are expected to visit Israel on separate occasions later this month.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A pair of upcoming trips to Israel by the top House Republican and Democrat come at a crucial time for U.S.-Israel relations, as the Jewish State continues to be rocked by rocket fire from terror groups and domestic turmoil due to proposed judicial reforms.
kevin mccarthy, hakeem jeffries, israel, trips, judicial reforms, terror groups
1155
2023-14-11
Tuesday, 11 April 2023 07:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved