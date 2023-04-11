McCarthy, Jeffries Israel Trips Come at 'Crucial' Time

A pair of upcoming trips to Israel by the top House Republican and Democrat come at a crucial time for U.S.-Israel relations, Middle East experts say, as the Jewish State continues to be rocked by rocket fire from terror groups and domestic turmoil – and international pushback – due to proposed judicial reforms.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., both of whom have been in their current roles for only a matter of months, are expected to visit Israel on separate occasions later this month.