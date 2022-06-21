×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | joe biden | migration | boarder czar | immigration | crisis

Vanishing Veep: Harris Missing as Biden Announces Migration Pact

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks after the arrival of cargo carrying pallets of Kendamil baby formula on a United Airlines passenger plane arriving from London Heathrow Airport at the Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, on June 17. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 21 June 2022 06:33 AM

The Biden administration's alleged migration czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has been noticeably absent from public discussions about the ongoing immigration crisis that she's tasked with solving.

After being appointed as the root-causes-of-the-border-crisis leader in March 2021, months passed before Harris even visited the border, never mind issued a "do not come" warning to migrants, as she did during a Guatemala trip last June.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Biden administration's alleged migration czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has been noticeably absent from public discussions about the ongoing immigration crisis that she's tasked with solving.
kamala harris, joe biden, migration, boarder czar, immigration, crisis
996
2022-33-21
Tuesday, 21 June 2022 06:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved