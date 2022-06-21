Vanishing Veep: Harris Missing as Biden Announces Migration Pact

The Biden administration's alleged migration czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has been noticeably absent from public discussions about the ongoing immigration crisis that she's tasked with solving.
After being appointed as the root-causes-of-the-border-crisis leader in March 2021, months passed before Harris even visited the border, never mind issued a "do not come" warning to migrants, as she did during a Guatemala trip last June.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin