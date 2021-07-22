If Harris Keeps Stumbling, Could Biden Pick a New No. 2?

Kamala Harris' summer of gaffes, embarrassing staff leaks, and dismal polls have some political observers wondering if President Joe Biden will be forced to consider if his current No. 2 is more vice than virtue as a running mate in 2024.

The latest round of speculation about the vice president's job security — a regular occurrence in Washington, D.C., regardless of the party in the White House — comes on the heels of a particularly damaging poll, though it's only the latest of several recent surveys painting a bleak picture of Harris' appeal to the electorate.