If Harris Keeps Stumbling, Could Biden Pick a New No. 2?

Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a roundtable discussion with advocates from faith-based NGOs and shelter and legal service providers, during a visit to the Paso del Norte Port of Entry on June 25, 2021, in El Paso, Texas. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 22 July 2021 07:53 AM

Kamala Harris' summer of gaffes, embarrassing staff leaks, and dismal polls have some political observers wondering if President Joe Biden will be forced to consider if his current No. 2 is more vice than virtue as a running mate in 2024.

The latest round of speculation about the vice president's job security — a regular occurrence in Washington, D.C., regardless of the party in the White House — comes on the heels of a particularly damaging poll, though it's only the latest of several recent surveys painting a bleak picture of Harris' appeal to the electorate.

