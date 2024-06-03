WATCH TV LIVE

June Watch: Summer, Sports Finals, Strawberry Moon

People seen cooling off in Astoria Pool, in the New York City borough of Queens, NY. The official start of summer will arrive mid-June but temperatures are hitting triple digits in some states, signaling that the warmest season is set to arrive early. (AP)
 

If it already feels like summer has arrived — with feels like temperatures already cracking triple digits in some states — it could be because this year the warmest season is set to arrive on the early side.

While enjoying pool parties and barbecues as soon as the final school dismissal bell rings, the official start of summer will arrive mid-June.

