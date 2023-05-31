June Watch: Sports Finals, Fathers, Flags

Kids are out of school and already enjoying pool parties and barbecues before the summer solstice signals the official start of the season later this month.
The month at the mid-point of the year brings a large "Strawberry moon," the celebration of dads, and commemorations for several historical events.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin