Biden's Meeting With Iraqi Prime Minister a 'Direct Slap in the Face' to Israel

President Joe Biden's upcoming meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia'a Al-Sudani at the White House sends the "wrong message" when it comes to supporting American allies in the Middle East, regional experts warn.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that the two leaders will focus on "common priorities," including a "shared commitment to the lasting defeat of ISIS," Iraqi financial reforms, and the country's plan for "energy independence and modernization" on April 15.