Biden's 'Uphill' Play for Florida a 'Lost Cause'

By    |   Monday, 06 May 2024 08:38 AM EDT

President Joe Biden's campaign believes it has a shot winning Florida — once considered the largest swing state — thanks to the issue of abortion, and campaign experts say even though the Sunshine State's "significant" electoral votes make it an undertaking "worth considering," it is likely a "lost cause."

After Florida's six-week abortion ban went into effect at the beginning of the month, Biden's campaign put a new focus on his rival Donald Trump's home turf that has become a reliably red state over the past several election cycles.

Marisa Herman

Monday, 06 May 2024 08:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
