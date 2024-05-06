Biden's 'Uphill' Play for Florida a 'Lost Cause'

President Joe Biden's campaign believes it has a shot winning Florida — once considered the largest swing state — thanks to the issue of abortion, and campaign experts say even though the Sunshine State's "significant" electoral votes make it an undertaking "worth considering," it is likely a "lost cause."

After Florida's six-week abortion ban went into effect at the beginning of the month, Biden's campaign put a new focus on his rival Donald Trump's home turf that has become a reliably red state over the past several election cycles.