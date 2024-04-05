×
Tags: joe biden | election | campaign | swing states | voters | local | donald trump

Biden's 'Strategic' Decision to Take Campaign Local a 'Double-Edged Sword'

President Joe Biden's local campaign strategy aims to win swing state voters but risks alienating those in less pivotal states, say political analysts. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 05 April 2024 08:14 AM EDT

President Joe Biden's strategy to go local on the campaign trail may resonate with swing state voters he is hoping to win over, but it also risks "alienating" voters in states perceived as "less pivotal" as he looks to return to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. for a second term, political strategists say.

Biden is seemingly taking a narrow path on his road to reelection, a route that campaign experts contend could prove to be beneficial considering elections are typically decided by a handful of states.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 05 April 2024 08:14 AM
