Biden's 'Strategic' Decision to Take Campaign Local a 'Double-Edged Sword'

President Joe Biden's strategy to go local on the campaign trail may resonate with swing state voters he is hoping to win over, but it also risks "alienating" voters in states perceived as "less pivotal" as he looks to return to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. for a second term, political strategists say.

Biden is seemingly taking a narrow path on his road to reelection, a route that campaign experts contend could prove to be beneficial considering elections are typically decided by a handful of states.