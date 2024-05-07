WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | campaign | media | interviews | reelection

Biden's Media Aversion 'Unlikely to Bolster' Reelection Odds

President Joe Biden's campaign communication strategy, which steers clear of traditional news outlets, has drawn attention, but critics have warned it may backfire. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 May 2024 08:11 AM EDT

While President Joe Biden's thorny relationship with the press has grown pricklier, political strategists say his "unorthodox" campaign communications strategy that largely avoids traditional news outlets could prove to be a "pretty smart" move — if it doesn't backfire.

It is no secret that a gaffe-prone Biden has had far fewer press engagements than his predecessors and even as he embarks on the reelection campaign trail, his communication strategy appears to be very selective and largely limited to non-traditional and newer media outlets.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
While President Joe Biden's thorny relationship with the press has grown pricklier, political strategists say his "unorthodox" campaign communications strategy that largely avoids traditional news outlets could prove to be a "pretty smart" move - if it doesn't backfire.
joe biden, campaign, media, interviews, reelection
1151
2024-11-07
Tuesday, 07 May 2024 08:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved