Biden's Media Aversion 'Unlikely to Bolster' Reelection Odds

While President Joe Biden's thorny relationship with the press has grown pricklier, political strategists say his "unorthodox" campaign communications strategy that largely avoids traditional news outlets could prove to be a "pretty smart" move — if it doesn't backfire.

It is no secret that a gaffe-prone Biden has had far fewer press engagements than his predecessors and even as he embarks on the reelection campaign trail, his communication strategy appears to be very selective and largely limited to non-traditional and newer media outlets.