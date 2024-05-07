Biden's Media Aversion 'Unlikely to Bolster' Reelection Odds

While President Joe Biden's thorny relationship with the press has grown pricklier, political strategists say his "unorthodox" campaign communications strategy that largely avoids traditional news outlets could prove to be a "pretty smart" move — if it doesn't backfire.
It is no secret that a gaffe-prone Biden has had far fewer press engagements than his predecessors and even as he embarks on the reelection campaign trail, his communication strategy appears to be very selective and largely limited to non-traditional and newer media outlets.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.