Tags: joe biden | afghanistan | withdrawal | approval rating | terror attack | taliban

Afghanistan Withdrawal an 'Inflection Point' for Biden's Decline

President Joe Biden (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 17 August 2022 06:37 AM EDT

As President Joe Biden rides a string of legislative wins to see his approval rating hover around 40% – its highest point in two months – his favorability among Americans has still failed to fully rebound from the chaotic troop withdrawal from Afghanistan one year ago, a debacle that led to the deaths of 13 service members in a terror attack and paved the way for the Taliban's return to power.

The messy retreat from Kabul tarnished Biden's reputation on the world stage and caused confidence in the president at home to plummet, resulting in his favorability rating dropping below 50% for the first time since he assumed the Oval Office.

