Seattle Musician Reveals ID as Controversial Artist Critical of Trans Movement

Jess Grant, a 67-year-old Seattle singer-songwriter with a decades-long career in the local music scene, is publicly revealing he is the artist behind the pseudonym "Whistle," known for two provocative albums critical of the transgender movement.
The announcement, made during Pride Month and amid significant legal and cultural shifts, marks a bold step for Grant, who hid his identity to shield himself from backlash in the largely progressive music industry.
