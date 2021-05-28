Reopening Jerusalem Consulate, Funding Palestinians Will Embolden Hamas, Strain Israel Relations

Former President Donald Trump's decision to take the spotlight off of the Palestinians helped strengthen U.S.-Israel relations and resulted in the historic Abraham Accords, in which four Arab nations normalized relations with Israel.
The Biden administration has decided on a different path.
