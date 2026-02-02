WATCH TV LIVE

Millions of Pages, No Justice in Epstein Case

Geoffrey Berman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announces charges against Jeffery Epstein on July 8, 2019 in New York City. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 09 February 2026 07:20 AM EST

The American public is asking a question that should not be controversial: How can hundreds of millions of dollars be paid to hundreds of victims of underage sexual abuse, yet not one additional perpetrator has been publicly identified?

After the recent release of millions of pages from the so-called Epstein files, the answer is clearer than ever — and more troubling than most people expected.

Jerry McGlothlin

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.

