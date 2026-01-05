JD Vance Warns: Civilizations Die From Within

At a time when Western politics is increasingly defined by hesitation, moral relativism, and an elite fear of naming reality, Vice President JD Vance has chosen a different path.
Whether speaking to a conservative crowd in Phoenix, confronting Europe's political class in Munich, or reflecting soberly on geopolitics in interviews, Vance has positioned himself as a statesman willing to articulate uncomfortable truths about identity, faith, security, and civilizational survival.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin