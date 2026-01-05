WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jd vance | western | politics | speeches | christianity

JD Vance Warns: Civilizations Die From Within

Vice President JD Vance looks at cameras behind him during a press briefing at the White House on Jan. 8. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 20 January 2026 07:24 AM EST

At a time when Western politics is increasingly defined by hesitation, moral relativism, and an elite fear of naming reality, Vice President JD Vance has chosen a different path.

Whether speaking to a conservative crowd in Phoenix, confronting Europe's political class in Munich, or reflecting soberly on geopolitics in interviews, Vance has positioned himself as a statesman willing to articulate uncomfortable truths about identity, faith, security, and civilizational survival.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
At a time when Western politics is increasingly defined by hesitation, moral relativism, and an elite fear of naming reality, Vice President JD Vance has chosen a different path.
jd vance, western, politics, speeches, christianity
1042
2026-24-20
Tuesday, 20 January 2026 07:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved